Assam Govt Tables Bill in Assembly to Regulate Private Coaching Centres

The Assam government on Friday introduced the Assam Coaching Institutes (Control and Regulation) Bill, 2025 in the state assembly, aiming to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for private coaching institutes. The proposed legislation seeks to ensure strict adherence to guidelines, promote transparency, and safeguard student welfare.

Announcing the development on X, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated the government’s commitment to student welfare. He stated, "Today, in the Assam Assembly, we tabled the Assam Coaching Institutes (Control and Regulation) Bill, 2025, which will ensure strict adherence to rules, bring transparency in private coaching institutes, and help in the overall welfare of students."

The bill outlines a set of mandatory regulations, including maintaining an optimal teacher-student ratio, informing students about exam difficulty levels, and conducting aptitude tests before enrolment. Additionally, coaching institutes will be required to provide guidance on career options beyond conventional fields such as engineering and medicine.

A stringent code of conduct has been proposed to prohibit misleading advertisements, enrollment of students below the age of 10, and the employment of unqualified tutors. Furthermore, a minimum space requirement of one square meter per student has been mandated to ensure a conducive learning environment. Coaching centers must also obtain prior security clearance and maintain a valid trade license.

The legislation mandates all existing coaching institutes to register within 30 days of the bill’s enactment. Newly established institutes will be required to obtain registration from the respective district commissioner before commencing operations. Additionally, institutions must furnish comprehensive details regarding their curriculum, class schedules, faculty qualifications, and infrastructure.