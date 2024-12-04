South Korea Parliament Votes Against Martial Law Declaration

After President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday night marking the most significant challenge to South Korea’s democracy since the 1980s, the declaration faced strong opposition from lawmakers, including the speaker of parliament and even Yoon's own party leader, Han Dong-hoon, who has had disagreements with the president over his handling of recent scandals. Yoon's move, which he argued was directed at his political opponents, was rejected by the parliament in a vote, and protests erupted outside the National Assembly.

Advertisment

According to South Korean law, martial law must be immediately lifted if parliament demands it by a majority vote. Live television footage showed helmeted troops, apparently tasked with enforcing martial law, attempting to enter the National Assembly building, where parliamentary aides fought back by spraying fire extinguishers.

Yoon defended his actions in a televised statement, claiming that opposition parties had "taken the parliamentary process hostage." He vowed to eliminate what he referred to as "shameless pro-North Korean anti-state forces" and stated that he had no choice but to declare martial law to preserve constitutional order.

The opposition Democratic Party condemned Yoon's declaration as "illegal" and a "criminal act" that violated the constitution and other laws, calling it "essentially a coup d'état." In response to the announcement, crowds began gathering outside the parliament, chanting calls to "Withdraw emergency martial law!" and "Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol."

Protester Im Jin-soo, 66, expressed his anger, saying, "I am so angry, I am beyond confused. I came out to protect democracy. During the dictators we couldn't rise up, but now we can." The protests reflected growing concern about the president’s power move, with many citizens feeling the need to take action.

After the declaration, the military announced that parliamentary and political activities would be suspended, and media and publishers would fall under martial law control. Yoon did not cite any immediate threat from North Korea but focused on his domestic political opposition. This is the first time since 1980 that martial law has been declared in South Korea.

The country’s economic situation also worsened, with the Korean won dropping sharply against the US dollar. In response, South Korea's central bank began preparing measures to stabilize the market, and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok convened an emergency meeting with top economic officials.

The United States expressed "grave concern" over the events in South Korea. US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell emphasized that the US alliance with South Korea remained "ironclad" and urged for a peaceful resolution in line with the rule of law.

With over 28,500 US troops stationed in South Korea as part of its defense against North Korea, the US military command refrained from commenting on the situation despite multiple inquiries.

Also Read: South Korea’s President Declares Emergency Martial Law