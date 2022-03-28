Assam Govt Takes Over Nagaon, Cachar Paper Mills

The government of Assam took over the assets of Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited (HPCL) Nagaon at Jagiroad and Cachar Paper Mill in Panchgram in the Hailakandi district on Monday.

An official statement said that Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) was the successful bidder and it took over the assets of the paper mills on behalf of the state government.

The understanding was signed by Adil Khan, the Managing Director of AIDC, Moloy Ranjan Thakur, Deputy General Manager of HPCL, and the authorized official liquidator Kuldeep Verma with state industries minister Chandra Mohan Patowary present.