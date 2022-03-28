NCB Seeks More Time To File Charge Sheet In Drugs-On-Cruise Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday sought more time to file a charge sheet in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case in which Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested.

The anti-drugs agency was supposed to file the charge sheet in the case by April 2, but it has sought 90 more days to do so. Aryan Khan was among 19 others who were arrested in the case.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the NCB today requested a Mumbai sessions court for the extension. The chief of the SIT, Sanjay Singh had earlier on March 2 said that it is highly premature to say that there is no evidence against Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise ship drugs case.

His statements came in response to reports of no evidence being found against Aryan Khan in the case. Khan had spent nearly a month in jail in connection with the case and was listed as “Accused No 1”.