Assam's Elephant Whisperer Parbati Barua Honored with Padma Shri

President Droupadi Murmu presented the Padma Shri award to Parbati Barua from Assam on May 9, honoring her outstanding contributions to elephant conservation and wildlife protection.
Hailing from the esteemed Gauripur lineage in Assam, Barua's journey as India's first female elephant mahout and a prominent wildlife advocate symbolizes perseverance, passion, and a steadfast commitment to her cause.
Born in Kochugaon, Assam, Barua defied societal norms and gender barriers at the age of 14 when she began her extraordinary mission by taming her first elephant. Her dedication to wildlife conservation has left a lasting impact across elephant habitats in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Uttaranchal, and Uttar Pradesh.
Employing innovative techniques like the Mela Shikar method rooted in traditional wisdom, she has successfully rehabilitated over five hundred elephants, offering them a life of dignity and security.
Barua's advocacy extends to mitigating human-elephant conflicts, working closely with forest authorities to implement sustainable solutions, and providing comprehensive care to elephants and their caretakers. Her expertise has earned her global recognition, with participation in international forums like the International Workshop on the Domesticated Asian Elephant in Bangkok, Thailand.
Acknowledged with prestigious awards such as the Asom Gaurav Award and the United Nations Environment Program's "Global 500 - Roll of Honour," Barua's tireless efforts in wildlife conservation are exemplary. In 2003, she was designated as the "Honorary Chief Elephant Warden of Asom" by the Government of Assam.