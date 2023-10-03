Assam Govt To Bring 2-Pronged Ordinance To Tackle Cheating In Exams

The Assam government will bring a new ordinance to curb the use of unfair means during examinations which will include a maximum jail term of 10 years along with a fine rising up to Rs 10 crores, informed state education minister Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday.
This comes after the entire education system in Assam including minister Ranoj Pegu came under fire earlier this year during the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) state board exams which was marred by a series of question paper leaks.
Addressing reporters today at a press meet organized at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati, Ranoj Pegu discussed the state government's tough stance to bring an end to the use of unfair means in examinations.
The ordinance will bring a two-pronged approach to tackle the issue of cheating in examinations including leaking question papers and supplying of cheats to candidates. Both the examinee and the persons involved in leaking, reproducing, sale, procurement and supply, and other forms of unfair means will be prosecuted under this.
Speaking at the press meet, Ranoj Pegu said, "We see instances of proxy candidates, question paper leaks, selling and buying of leaked question papers, reprinting and redistribution or someone solving the question paper and supplying cheats to candidates, and several other forms of cheating during examinations. Everyone involved including the examinee, invigilators, and other persons will be prosecuted under this ordinance."
The ordinance will be applicable for all examinations held in Assam including state government exams for jobs or university entrance exams, board exams, corporation exams, exams conducted by PSUs, exams conducted by APSC, direct recruitment commission exams, medical service board exams, assam engineering service board exams, teacher entrance, secondary school recruitment and police service recruitment exams, mentioned the state education minister.
He said, "There will be two sections under this ordinance. Those examinees found guilty under Sec 2J of unauthorized help in public examination in the form of material printed, recorded, written, or copied, will be liable to face three years of imprisonment and fine not less than Rs 1 lakh."
"Those found guilty under Sec 10 (2) of impersonating, leaking or attempting to leak, procure or attempt to procure, sale or attempt to sell, print or attempt to print, solve or attempt to solve question papers or directly or indirectly assisting the examinee in unauthorized manner will face a jail term of minimum five years, extending to 10 years and a fine not less than Rs 10 lakh and extending up to Rs 10 crore, defaulting which will attract a further two years of imprisonment," added Ranoj Pegu.