Assam Govt to Commemorate Padma Shri Awardee Birubala Rabha's Contributions

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday visited the residence of Late Padma Shri awardee Birubala Rabha in Goalpara and offered his condolences the the family.
Notably, Birubala Rabha passed away on May 13 this year while receiving treatment at the State Cancer Institute in Guwahati.
While addressing media persons, the Assam Chief Minsiter said that as the cabinet will decide on whether the death anniversary of the late human rights activist can be observed annaully.
CM Sarma said, "Birubala Rabha left for the heavenly abode on May 13. In the cabinet meeting that will be held later today, we will decide on whether May 13 can be celebrated as 'Ku-Xongskar Birudhi' Diwas (Anti-Superstition Day) in honour of her legacy. Additionally, a bronze statue of the late Padma Shri achiever will be erected to commemorate her contributions and keep her memory alive."
Meanwhile, taking to platform 'X', CM Sarma wrote, "Padmashree Birubhala Rabha’s life exemplified indomitable courage. Her passing away is a great loss for us. Today at Goalpara, I visited her residence and reiterated that the fight against social evils will continue with greater vigour. This is the biggest tribute to her legacy."
Birubala Rabha's legacy transcends her battle with cancer. As a tireless activist, she spearheaded extensive campaigns against witch-hunting and played a pivotal role in the enactment of the Prevention of and Protection from Witch Hunting Act, 2015, by the Assam Government. Her organization, Mission Birubala, remains dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers of witch-hunting in society.