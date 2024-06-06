Assam Govt to Commemorate Padma Shri Awardee Birubala Rabha's Contributions

CM Sarma said, "Birubala Rabha left for the heavenly abode on May 13. In the cabinet meeting that will be held later today, we will decide on whether May 13 can be celebrated as 'Ku-Xongskar Birudhi' Diwas (Anti-Superstition Day) in honour of her legacy. Additionally, a bronze statue of the late Padma Shri achiever will be erected to commemorate her contributions and keep her memory alive."