Assam Govt To Extend Services Of 1,324 Part-Time Computer Instructors

The Government of Assam has taken the decision to extend the service of as many as 1,324 part-time computer instructors under the department of school education.
Taking to X, state education minister Ranoj Pegu informed that the government will be extending the services of 1,324 part-time computer instructors up to 2026.
He further informed that the original figure was 1,340, however, it has come down to 1,324 with some of them leaving their jobs.
The education minister also shared a copy of the notification dated September 17 which mentioned that the part-time computer instructors will have their services extended till March 21, 2026.
It said, "In the interest of development of skill in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) of the students of Government/Provicialised Schools of the State, the Government of Assam in the Department of School Education, is pleased to extend the engagement of 1324 part time ICT instructors under Dr. Bani Kanta Kakati Computer Literacy Programme upto 3-03-2026."
"The Director of Secondary Education, Assam, and the Inspector of Schools of the concerned districts are hereby directed to take necessary action accordingly. This Notification shall remain in force until further order," added the notification.
This was in response to a report published which quoted the Ranoj Pegu as informing the state assembly about the serious shortage of educators in the state.