Assam Govt To Hold Chintan Shivir in September

The Assam government will hold a three-day 'Chintan Shivir' in September for its ministers and senior officials to discuss various issues and finalise future course of action.

The decision to hold the special session was taken during a meeting of the state cabinet on Tuesday evening, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to a cabinet communique shared by Sarma on his official Twitter handle, the proposed 'Chintan Shivir', to be chaired by the chief minister, will be held on September 24-26 and it will be attended by all cabinet ministers and senior most secretaries of around 57 government departments.

Also Read: IAF Seeks Details As US Army Grounds Entire Chinook Fleet

"It will deliberate on various pending issues and chalk out a future plan for tracking the issues," the note added.

The cabinet also approved construction of workshop and technical laboratories in 39 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in 27 districts and 22 polytechnic institutes in 19 districts at an expenditure of Rs 307.22 crore.

This will provide opportunities to 20,000 students every year to learn new technologies and prepare them to meet the demands of the industries, it added.

Besides, the state government employees will get 'Special Casual Leave' on February 9-11 next year, followed by a Sunday on February 12.

"The employees can spend the time with their living parents/parents-in-law," the Cabinet noted.

Nayanmoni Saikia, the gold medalist in Lawn Bowls at the recently held Commonwealth Games will be appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police, it added.

The state government has decided to repeal a total of 316 obsolete and unused acts by introducing two sets of repeal bills during the forthcoming Autumn Session of the Assam Assembly, beginning from September 12.

The Cabinet also decided to amend the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886 to counter unabated encroachment on over 10,897 bighas (more than 3,602 acres) of 'Bhoodan and Gramdan' land across the state.

The Assam government will also organize a two-day programme in New Delhi on November 23-24 to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom general Lachit Borphukan.