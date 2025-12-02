Assam Government Calls Tribal Organisations for ST Status Discussion

Amid continuing statewide protests by tribal organisations over the proposed inclusion of six communities in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list, the Assam government has invited the leadership of the Tribal Organisation for discussions on the contentious issue.

The crucial meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Dr Ranoj Pegu, Hon’ble Minister of Tribal Affairs and Education, who also heads the ministerial committee that submitted its report on the granting of tribal status to the six communities in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on December 4 at 2 pm at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

Tribal organisations have been strongly opposing the government’s move, fearing that the inclusion of the six communities may dilute the rights, constitutional safeguards, and political representation currently enjoyed by the existing Scheduled Tribes of the state.

Significantly, On the other hand the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) has announced a special statewide outreach programme.

The student body has directed all its district and regional committees to organise consultative meetings in different villages and localities, involving intellectuals, community elders, and the general public.

The issue of tribal status has remained highly sensitive in Assam, where questions of identity, land rights, political representation, and constitutional safeguards are closely intertwined.

With tensions still running high on the ground, the December 4 meeting is likely to be a crucial moment in determining the future course of action on the long-standing demand for inclusion of the six communities in the Scheduled Tribes list.

Also Read: Assam Congress Presses for Tribal Recognition, Accuses CM of Division