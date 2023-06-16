Assam Govt to Install CCTVs in 332 Police Stations Across State

In a landmark decision, the Assam Government has announced its plans to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in all 332 police stations across the state.
The move comes as part of a concerted effort to enhance transparency, promote accountability, and strengthen public trust in law enforcement agencies. The state government has informed the court about this significant development.
Following a precedent set by other government departments, the administrative department will also fall under the purview of divisional authorities. This decision aims to ensure consistent oversight and adherence to established protocols within the administrative branch.
The implementation of CCTV surveillance has been carried out in two phases. In the initial phase, 100 police stations were equipped with CCTV cameras, followed by an additional 227 stations in the second phase. The remaining five police stations are scheduled to have their CCTV installations completed within the next few days.
The installation of these state-of-the-art surveillance systems is expected to provide a comprehensive record of activities within police stations. Importantly, a centralized main server will be established at the police headquarters to facilitate efficient monitoring and management of the CCTV footage.
The move towards widespread surveillance in police stations aims to bolster public confidence in the criminal justice system. It is expected that the availability of detailed and verifiable footage will not only ensure accountability but also serve as a valuable resource for investigations, evidence gathering, and training purposes.