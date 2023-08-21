Assam to End Polygamy: CM Asks Members of Public to Send Suggestions

As per the expert committee’s report, the Indian Constitution grants the Union and the States the authority to enact legislation on certain subjects. ‘Marriage’ falls under the Concurrent list, enabling both the centre and the states to pass laws on it. The Doctrine of Repugnancy (Article 254) stipulates that if a state legislation contradicts central legislation, the state law will be overridden unless it received the prior assent of the President of India, said the committee in the report.