Assam Govt to Investigate Zubeen Garg’s Death, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that the state government will conduct a formal investigation into the death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg. The Chief Minister stated that Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg’s manager, Siddharth Sarma, will both come under the scope of the investigation. Authorities have assured that all necessary legal procedures will be followed to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the singer’s untimely demise.

The post-mortem of Zubeen Garg has already been completed in Singapore, and his mortal remains have been handed over to the Indian High Commission. The body is expected to first arrive at his residence in Kahilipara, Guwahati, before being taken to Sarusajai for public homage.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has appealed to fans to ensure that during this initial period, only family members are allowed to spend private time with Zubeen Garg. Once this is observed, arrangements will be made for the public to pay their respects, including access via the Sarusajai helipad.

Authorities have announced that all traffic on national highways will be suspended tomorrow, and public activities will be halted on the day of the singer’s last rites. Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains are expected to reach Guwahati around 6–7 AM tomorrow. Although the body may reach Delhi tonight, it will be kept with the family until proper arrangements are made.

The state government, along with family members, cultural organizations, and local authorities, are coordinating to ensure that the legendary singer receives a fitting tribute. Citizens across Assam are expected to gather to pay their final respects, honouring Zubeen Garg’s immense contribution to Assamese music and culture.

