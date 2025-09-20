Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains Repatriated to India; Assam Prepares for Last Rites

The post-mortem of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has been completed in Singapore, and his mortal remains have been handed over to the Indian High Commission. The body is expected to first arrive at his residence in Kahilipara, Guwahati, before being taken to Sarusajai for public homage.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has appealed to fans to ensure that during this initial period, only family members are allowed to spend private time with Zubeen Garg. Once this is observed, arrangements will be made for the public to pay their respects, including access via the Sarusajai helipad.

Authorities have announced that all traffic on national highways will be suspended tomorrow, and public activities will be halted on the day of the singer’s last rites. Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains are expected to reach Guwahati around 6–7 AM tomorrow. Although the body may reach Delhi tonight, it will be kept with the family until proper arrangements are made.

The government has clarified that no unilateral decisions will be taken regarding arrangements in Jorhat. Opinions will be sought from the family, Assam Sahitya Sabha, artist communities, cultural organizations, political parties, and the general public. The body will remain available for viewing for as long as people gather, though the exact duration will be determined by medical authorities.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed in Morigaon against Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sarma. Both individuals are under investigation, and any alleged wrongdoing originating from Assam will be probed locally, informed the chief minister.

The state government and citizens alike are preparing to pay their final tributes to one of Assam’s most beloved cultural icons.

