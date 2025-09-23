Assam Govt to Launch Portal for Institutions to Access Zubeen’s Ashes

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, in a Facebook post, announced that the last rites of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg have been completed. He informed that the mortal ashes have been offered to the family, while a portion has been handed over to the state’s Cultural Affairs Department.

The minister further stated that the department will preserve the ashes and soon introduce an online portal where institutions and organizations in Assam can apply to receive them for cultural events.

In addition, a part of the ashes will be sent to Jorhat for the construction of a second memorial site to honor the late singer, who is widely regarded as the voice and identity of Assam.

Earlier in the afternoon, the mortal remains of Assam’s cultural icon and beloved singer Zubeen Garg were laid to rest today at the cremation site in Sonapur's Hatimura, marking the end of an era for the state’s music and cultural landscape.

Zubeen Garg's pyre was lit by his sister Palme Borthakur. The Assam Police accorded a gun salute to Zubeen Garg ahead of his cremation.

The body of the singer arrived at Hatimura around 10:55 AM, where the air was heavy with grief and silence as thousands gathered to bid their final farewell. From the early hours of the morning, fans lined the funeral route, showering flowers and offering prayers as the procession made its way. Many broke down in tears, while others stood in stunned disbelief, struggling to accept that the voice that defined generations had been silenced forever.

Also Read: End of An Era: Legend Zubeen Garg Laid to Rest