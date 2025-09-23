End of An Era: Legend Zubeen Garg Laid to Rest

The mortal remains of Assam’s cultural icon and beloved singer Zubeen Garg were laid to rest today at the cremation site in Sonapur's Hatimura, marking the end of an era for the state’s music and cultural landscape.

Zubeen Garg's pyre was lit by his sister Palme Borthakur. The Assam Police accorded a gun salute to Zubeen Garg ahead of his cremation.

The body of the singer arrived at Hatimura around 10:55 AM, where the air was heavy with grief and silence as thousands gathered to bid their final farewell. From the early hours of the morning, fans lined the funeral route, showering flowers and offering prayers as the procession made its way. Many broke down in tears, while others stood in stunned disbelief, struggling to accept that the voice that defined generations had been silenced forever.

Floral tributes arrived from Assam’s highest dignitaries. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, Opposition Leader Debabrata Saikia, and representatives from the Assam Sahitya Sabha, AASU, and AJYCP, all stood united in grief. Their presence reflected how Zubeen was more than a singer, he was a symbol of Assam’s cultural identity, one who carried the soul of the state to the world.

His family, close friends, fellow musicians, and admirers from every corner of the state also joined in the final rites, which were conducted with full solemnity.

Zubeen Garg, whose songs carried the emotions of love, rebellion, and hope for millions, now rests in Sonapur, but his voice will continue to echo in the hearts of his people.