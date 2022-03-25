Assam Govt To Move SC Seeking NRC Re-Verification

The Assam government has decided to move Supreme Court seeking re-verification of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), state minister Atul Bora informed on Thursday.

The NRC was published in August 2019.

"The decision was taken during the meeting held with the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and other indigenous organizations,” Bora told reporters.

“We won't accept the list of NRC which was published in August 2019. Now we have decided to move the Supreme Court by seeking re-verification,” he added.

He further said that a meeting was held between the state government and AASU leadership on the implementation of the Assam Accord.

Meanwhile, AASU Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya stated that names of many illegal Bangladeshi people’s names were included in the last list of the NRC and need an illegal Bangladeshi free NRC.

"So we want that, re-verification of the NRC list should be made. We have already filed a petition before the Supreme Court by seeking this. We urge both Centre and State that, they should also move the Supreme Court for a correct NRC," Dr Bhattacharya said.

In 2020, state NRC coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma had submitted an affidavit before the Gauhati High Court stating that the NRC list, which was published on August 31, 2019, was just a supplementary list of NRC and 4795 ineligible person names were included in the list.

