Assam Govt To Offer Voluntary Retirement To ASAMB Employees

In a significant resolution, the Assam cabinet on Wednesday decided to offer Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) to employees of the Assam State Agricultural Marketing Board (ASAMB) as the statutory body has not been able to become self-sustainable.
The decision was taken to provide assistance to employees of the apex body established for exercising superintendence and control over the Market Committees, who have not received regular salaries since 2020.
Ranoj Pegu said, "The Assam State Agricultural Marketing Board has not attained self-sustainance. As such, since 2020, the employees have not been able to get regular salaries."
"The government has thus offered VRS to 612 regularised employees, and 147 contractual employees including 16 fixed-pay employees. Moreover, the government will pay an additional 10 percent on the calculated VRS amount as a goodwill gesture," he added.
The Assam minister said that the total fund for the entire exercise will be Rs 154 crore, which will be paid by the state government. The application for this can be submitted within 45 days to initiate the process.
Pegu also said, "The decision has been taken to remove the air of uncertainty regarding the employees' salaries. No decision has been taken on the future and on dissolving the board. The employees not receiving salaries will get some amount and they can re-establish themselves elsewhere."
The formula for One Time Settlement/Gratuity payment to all the contingency/fixed-pay employees of ASAMB is as follows: