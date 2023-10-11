Assam Govt To Provide Financial Assistance To Self-Help Groups

The Assam Government will be providing financial assistance to self-help groups (SHG) across the state, cabinet minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said on Wednesday.
Patowary addressing reporters today said that the state government will provide an initial financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to SHGs across the state. Moreover, if the government finds that the groups have made good use of the amount, then an additional aid package of Rs 25,000 will be provided to the SHGs.
He said that as many as 17,900 beneficiaries have been added in the Kamrup metropolitan district itself. The benefits will be provided by the state government under its scheme.
Those women who are yet to register themselves in the second iteration of Orunodoi scheme, can register themselves to avail the benefits of the government under Orunodoi 3.0 scheme.
Moreover, under Ayushman card, people will be able to avail free medical treatments of up to Rs 5 lakhs, the minister said, adding that ration cards will be provided after Orunodoi 2.0.
Elucidating further on the government schemes, Chandra Mohan Patowary said that one lakh new houses will be built by the government in the state under the CMAY scheme.
Moreover, the government will release funds for the microfinance loans within this week itself. He also appealed to all women availing the benefits of microfinance loans that after this the government will pay for the loans taken by them.
The minister further informed that releasing funds for the microfinance loan will cost the government an amount of Rs 12,500 crores.