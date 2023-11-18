Assam Govt To Provide Grade III Jobs To National Games Medal Winners

The state cabinet has given its approval for the appointment of medal winners from the 37th National Games, along with cash awards for 42 winners already employed in government service, following the Integrated Sports Policy of Assam.
This was informed by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Friday.
Those securing Gold, Silver, and Bronze will be granted Grade III positions in different government departments, while the 40 existing government employees among the medalists will receive cash rewards.
The sanctioned amounts are Rs 50,000 for Gold, Rs 40,000 for Silver, and Rs 30,000 for Bronze medalists.
In a statement in September 2022, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had declared that the government would promptly offer jobs to Assam's medal-winning athletes based on their educational qualifications in the National Games.