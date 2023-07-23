Assam Govt to Provide LED Bulbs to APDCL Consumers | Check Deets
The Assam Government has approved the distribution of four LED bulbs of 9 watts each to Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) consumers whose consumption is below 100 units a month.
This was informed by Assam Minister of Power, Nandita Gorlosa through Twitter on Sunday. Gorlosa said that an amount Rs 100 crores have been approved on the scheme.
Approximately 50 lakh low-end households of the state will be eligible for the scheme under the Mukhyamantir Dakshya Pohar Asoni/ Mukhyamantir Sanchay Pohar Asoni.
Taking to Twitter, the minister said, “Happy to share that the Cabinet has approved distribution of 4LED bulbs of 9 watts to the APDCL consumers whose consumption is below 100 units in a month. An amount of Rs.100 cr will be spent on this scheme. It will help consumers to save electricity up to Rs. 500 annually. and will help in reducing carbon emissions.”