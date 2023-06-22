“My Apology...”: Assam CM Replies After APDCL Consumer Complained Of Hefty Bill

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday replied to a consumer of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) after the latter complained of an electricity bill amounting to Rs 44,000 which they received for the month of June, 2023.

Tagging the chief minister and APDCL, the complainant took to Twitter to address her grievance. She wrote, “We have received a staggering bill of Rs 44000 from @apdclsocial despite 1 KW load in June. When complain lessen to rs 21000 Consumer - 106000006052 Name-Golap Borah Area-Gohpur, dakshin kalabari Kindly take action @cmoassam @himantabiswa.”