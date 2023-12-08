Assam Govt To Set Up Libraries To Inculcate Reading Habit

The Assam government has decided to set up libraries for children and adolescents in a bid to inculcate a habit of reading during the cabinet meeting held on Friday.
According to a press release after the meeting, the libraries along with digital infrastructure will be set up under the 'Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2023-24'.
The Assam CM took to X to write, "In today’s meeting of the #AssamCabinet we decided to conduct a socio-economic assessment of Assam’s indigenous minorities, sanction Rs 259 crore to construct libraries across Assam, and frame SOPs for traditional bullfights to ensure the well-being of the animals."
The press release mentioned, "For inculcating the habit of reading among students, libraries for children and adolescents, and digital infrastructure to be created under the 'Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2023-24'."
"The scheme aims at commencing construction of new libraries and procurement of books/furniture/computers with internet connectivity in 2,197 village panchayats and 400 municipal wards for an estimated amount of Rs 259.70 crore"
"This will ensure that children and adolescents get access to latest books and are connected with the National Digital Library Resources," the release added.