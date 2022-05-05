Assam Govt To Set Up Transit, Rescue Camps In Kaziranga: CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday informed that the state government in planning to set up transit and rescue camps in Kaziranga to help stray animals during the flood season.

This discussed during a meeting between the Chief Minister and functionaries of Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC), targeted at capacity and capability building of vet care facilities.

“We also intend to set up transit and rescue camps in Kaziranga to help stray animals during flood season. Three officers will be sent to Jamnagar, Gujarat to study the facilities available in GZRRC and replicate the same in Assam,” CM Sarma said.

He further informed that the state government government has also decided to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GZRRC considering the rising cases of human-wildlife conflicts.

In February this year, an Elephant Feeding Centre was inaugurated at Mihimukh area in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam to attract more tourists.

The concept of feeding the pachyderms was undertaken to attract tourists as well as to develop an understanding among the visitors on how to live in sync with the animals.

This was a first-of-its-kind initiative adopted by the authorities and visitors will be able to feed the elephants under the monitoring of vets and elephant keepers.

The Elephant Camp (domestic elephant feeding centre) was inaugurated by chief wildlife warden MK Yadava.

Director of Kaziranga National Park P Sivakumar informed that a total of 15 elephants can be fed at a time. Food includes bananas, sugarcane, gram, etc which can be procured by paying a minimal fee at the centre.

