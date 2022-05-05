Ram Nath Kovind Arrives in Mizoram for Two-day Visit

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived at the Lengpui Airport in Mizoram’s Aizawl early during the day on Thursday.

Kovind is on a two-day visit to Mizoram. He was received by Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and other senior officials of the state at the airport.

The president will attend the 16th convocation ceremony of Mizoram University. He will leave for Delhi at 10.45 am on Friday, the official said.

This is Kovind’s second visit to the northeastern state after he assumed office in July 2017. In his previous visit in November 2017, he had addressed a special session of the state assembly, and inaugurated housing complexes for economically weaker sections.

Earlier today, Kovind addressed the valedictory function of North East Festival, organized by the Ministry of DoNER as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in Guwahati in Assam.

