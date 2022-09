The Assam government is going to start Chintan Sibir from Saturday in Kaziranga for its ministers and senior officials to discuss various issues and finalise future course of action.

The Chintan Sibir will be of three days held at Kaziranga Borgos Resort.

The meeting will be held in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the inaugural function at 2 pm.

The first two days will be marked by sermons by Sadguru and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.