Breaking: Cachar DC Keerthi Jalli Appointed DC Of Kamrup Rural

Jalli had been appointed as the DC of Cachar in May, 2022, replacing former DC Barnali Sharma.
The deputy commissioner (DC) of Assam's Cachar district, Keerthi Jalli was on Tuesday transferred from her position there and appointed as the DC of Kamrup Rural district in the state.

She had recently received praises on the internet after her pictures of wading through mud to take stock of the situation in flood and landslide-hit regions during the recent floods in Assam.

Born in 1989 in Warangal, Telangana, Jalli became an IAS officer at the age of just 23, clearing the UPSC in 2012.

Also Read
Manipur To Set Up High-Level Body To Identify Landslide-Prone Areas
