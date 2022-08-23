Assam Govt, World Bank Discuss Ways to Fast Track Projects

Assam government and the World Bank have decided to fast track the completion of ongoing projects and expedite the approval procedure for those in the pipeline, an official release said.

A meeting of delegates of World Bank and state government delegates chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was held on Monday night during which the ongoing external aided projects (EAPs) and the proposed projects to be financed by the international financial institution was discussed, it said.

The two sides agreed upon fast-tracking the completion of the remaining portions of the ongoing projects and expediting the approval procedure for launching those on the pipeline.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister praised the World Bank for its wholehearted support in realising the growth potential of Assam. The Chief Minister exuded confidence the relationship between Assam and the Bretton Woods institution would only grow stronger in days to come, as the two embark upon newer projects and schemes in the state.

The Chief Minister, in presence of the World Bank delegation, also inaugurated the “State Public Procurement Portal”, which will be a one-stop solution to public procurements of various magnitudes and varieties. This, the Chief Minister sated, is aimed at ensuring transparency in the public procurement by the government of Assam. It is worth noting that this portal is the second of its kind to be launched by a state government.

