India Head Coach Rahul Dravid Tests COVID-19 Positive Ahead of Asia Cup

In a big blow, India coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Asia Cup 2022. It remains to be seen when Dravid can join the rest of the team which is set to leave for the UAE where they will play the continental tournament ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Notably, Rahul Dravid did not travel to Zimbabwe for the recently-concluded 3-match series after he was rested by the senior selection committee along with batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey. In Dravid's absence, National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman travelled to Zimbabwe with a side led by KL Rahul.

Dravid along with captain Rohit Sharma have been instrumental in helping change the way India have played T20I cricket since the early exit in T20 World Cup. It remains to be seen when the head coach can join the rest of the squad in the UAE, which will host the Asia Cup.

India will face Pakistan in a high-octane opener in Dubai on August 28, a day after the opener between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

India will be led by Rohit Sharma at the Asia Cup as the Asian giants look to defend the crown and make it a hat-trick of continental titles. After having not played together, more often than not, India's big names will assemble for Asia Cup and the focus will be on Virat Kohli as the former captain looks to find form.

India will be without Jasprit Bumrah for the Asia Cup as the star pacer was ruled out due to a back injury. India will also miss Harshal Patel, who is racing against time to be fit for the T20 World Cup as well.

KL Rahul will return as the vice-captain after leading India to a 3-0 win in Zimbabwe. The Lucknow Super Giants captain will look to hit peak form as he gears up to partner Rohit at the top.