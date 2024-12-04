Assam Govt’s Five-Star Hotel Plans Near Kaziranga Hit Roadblocks

The Assam government’s ambitious plan to develop five-star hotels near Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) has encountered a major setback.

A recent affidavit submitted by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) highlights critical gaps in adherence to wildlife and ecological regulations.

The affidavit reveals that KNPTR lacks a tiger conservation plan, an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ), and a tourism plan—essential requirements under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines of 2012. These plans are vital for regulating tourism and protecting the park's delicate ecosystem, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The MoEF&CC emphasized that no new tourism infrastructure can be developed within tiger reserve core areas without approved plans. It stated, “The Tiger Conservation Plan of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve is yet to be prepared by the Assam government.”

The affidavit also noted that any new tourism activities must align with site-specific carrying capacity assessments and prioritize ecologically sustainable tourism.

The controversy began in August 2024 when the NGT took suo motu cognizance of reports about land acquisition by the Assam government for hotel construction in Inlay Pathar, near KNPTR’s Kohora range. The acquired land, previously farmland owned by local Adivasi families, serves as a vital wildlife refuge during the monsoons. Activists and community groups allege that the land was forcibly acquired, displacing families and endangering wildlife habitats.

Kaziranga’s ESZ remains unresolved and is currently sub judice in the Gauhati High Court. Until finalized, the Supreme Court-mandated 10-kilometer ESZ applies, restricting large-scale construction projects, including five-star hotels.

Kaziranga National Park Director Sonali Ghosh confirmed that the tiger conservation plan is in its draft stage and is expected to be finalized by January 2025. However, activists argue that development must be inclusive, respecting local community rights and safeguarding the park’s fragile ecosystem.

The MoEF&CC affidavit also calls for phasing out existing tourism infrastructure from core tiger habitats, managing them under Tiger Conservation Foundations. It stresses the need for robust monitoring mechanisms and sustainable tourism practices to balance conservation with community welfare.

As legal battles and environmental concerns mount, the Assam government’s plans face heightened scrutiny from conservationists, legal experts, and affected communities. Whether the proposed projects can balance tourism ambitions with ecological and social sustainability remains uncertain.