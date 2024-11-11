Kaziranga’s Elephant Care Takes Leap Forward with Mahouts' Training in Thailand

In a pioneering move, two mahouts from Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (NPTR) attended an international training course on positive reinforcement techniques for captive elephants at the National Elephant Institute in Lampang, Thailand, from November 6-8, 2024.
This marks the first instance of Kaziranga mahouts participating in such an international workshop.
The ‘Gentle Training Workshop’ workshop was organized by the Human-Elephant Learning Programs Foundation (H-ELP) and gathered participants from multiple countries, including Nepal, Laos PDR, Thailand, and Sri Lanka. The mahouts representing Kaziranga were:
Kasim Ali, Mahout from the Kaziranga Range
Sanjeev Pegu, Mahout from the Agaratoli Range
The three-day event focused on enhancing the welfare of captive elephants through scientifically backed training methods emphasizing positive reinforcement. Esteemed trainers included Dr. Andrew McLean and Dr. Portland Jones of the H-ELP Foundation, along with Dr. Bhaskar Choudhury of the Wildlife Trust of India.
Positive reinforcement involves introducing a stimulus to encourage desired behavior, contrasting with traditional training methods that often emphasize punishment or correcting undesired behavior. This progressive technique fosters better psychological outcomes for elephants, significantly reducing stress, pain, and fear, and strengthening their bond with handlers.
Participants received theoretical and practical insights into elephant behavior and training sequences. The workshop demonstrated:
Verbal and signal training sequences for elephant handling
Desensitization techniques to help elephants overcome stress from potentially painful or fearful experiences
These skills are crucial for preparing elephants to handle dangerous situations more calmly and effectively.
The training is expected to improve the well-being of captive elephants in Kaziranga by equipping mahouts with advanced, humane training strategies. This initiative reflects a growing emphasis on compassionate animal handling practices and aligns with global standards for wildlife care and welfare.
Assam's forest minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary, expressed his delight, stating, "I am delighted to learn that Mahouts from Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve attended an international training at Thailand on Positive reinforcement techniques for captive elephant management. Under the visionary leadership of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, our government is committed to adapting the latest techniques in scientific means of wildlife conservation in the state."