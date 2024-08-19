Sivasagar Worst Hit as Assam Floods Impact 61,679 People

The flood situation in Assam has worsened, affecting a total of 61,679 people across Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, and Dhemaji districts. Sivasagar remains the hardest hit, with 47,768 people reeling under floodwaters, followed by Charaideo with 12,259 affected, and Dibrugarh with 1,513, an official bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported.
In addition to the human impact, the floods have destroyed 6,122.5 hectares of crops across five major districts. Currently, around 3,009 individuals are taking refuge in relief camps in Charaideo, Dhemaji, and Sivasagar, while 10,558 non-camp inmates are sheltering at relief distribution centers in Sivasagar and Dibrugarh.
No new human fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours, keeping the state's flood-related death toll at 106.
The Disang River at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar continues to flow above the danger level, exacerbating the situation.
In addition to the human toll, around 18,631 animals remain affected, with Sivasagar being the worst hit. In Dibrugarh district, one Bigha ‘Kesseru Plantation’ under Tingkhong Development Block has been submerged.
Meanwhile, Guwahati city in Kamrup Metro district has been struck by urban flooding, submerging areas such as Sijubari, Panjabari, and Juripar, making movement difficult for residents.