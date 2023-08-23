Assam Govt's One Crore Saplings Plantation Initiative Getting Good Response: CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the state government’s one crore Amrit Brikshya Andolan (tree plantation movement) is getting a good response from the people and hopes that it can exceed the set target in a single day.
He also asked the state government officials to involve more and more people in the large-scale plantation drive that is slated to take place on September 17.
On Tuesday late evening, CM Sarma directed the Deputy Commissioners through video conferencing at the conference hall of Assam House in New Delhi to ensure that more and more people get involved in the massive plantation drive.
So far, he said that over 46 lakh applications have been received in the app created for the purpose.
The chief minister said he desired that people plant more than two saplings to extend the green cover in the state.
Moreover, those who register themselves with the 'Amrit Brikshya Andolan' app/portal and upload geo-tagged photographs of them planting the saplings would be credited with an amount of Rs 100 directly in their bank accounts. If the sapling planted on September 17 manages to survive three years, the concerned individual would be rewarded with an additional Rs 200.
Further, CM Sarma said that the state aims to plant three crore commercially-viable saplings next year, while in 2025, the aim would be to plant 5 crore saplings.