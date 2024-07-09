Assam Grapples with Dual Crisis: Floods and Severe Storm Warnings

Recent updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicate that on July 8, 2024, there was an average rainfall of 6.3 mm. Concurrently, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Borjhar has issued alerts for thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rain anticipated in isolated regions spanning multiple districts in Assam such as Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia.
Simultaneously, Assam is grappling with a worsening flood situation. As of 9:00 AM on July 9, 2024, numerous rivers such as the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat (Jorhat), Tezpur (Sonitpur), Guwahati (Kamrup), and Dhubri (Dhubri) are flowing above danger levels. Additionally, the Burhidihing at Chenimari (Dibrugarh), Dikhou at Sivasagar, Disang at Nanglamuraghat (Sivasagar), Kopili at Dharamtul (Nagaon), and Kushiyara at Karimganj are also experiencing heightened water levels.
The impact has been widespread, affecting 27 districts and 91 revenue circles as reported this morning. Districts like Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Charaideo, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup M, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, and Tinsukia have been significantly affected. Urban flooding has also been reported in Karbi Anglong and Dibrugarh districts.
Overall, 91 revenue circles, 3,154 villages, and approximately 18,80,783 people have been impacted by the floods. Currently, 245 relief camps are operational, providing shelter to 48,124 individuals. Relief efforts are ongoing with the deployment of NDRF teams in severely affected districts like Cachar, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat. SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services personnel, police forces, and AAPDA Mitra volunteers of ASDMA are actively supporting district administrations in addressing the flood and storm-related challenges.