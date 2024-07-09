Assam Grapples with Dual Crisis: Floods and Severe Storm Warnings

Overall, 91 revenue circles, 3,154 villages, and approximately 18,80,783 people have been impacted by the floods. Currently, 245 relief camps are operational, providing shelter to 48,124 individuals. Relief efforts are ongoing with the deployment of NDRF teams in severely affected districts like Cachar, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat. SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services personnel, police forces, and AAPDA Mitra volunteers of ASDMA are actively supporting district administrations in addressing the flood and storm-related challenges.