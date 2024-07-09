Assam People Prepared For "Flood-Like" Situation Every Year: Governor

Assam faces a recurring "flood-like" situation annually, as noted by state Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who stated that the people in the state are "always prepared" for such events due to the region's susceptibility to floods caused by the Brahmaputra River and other smaller rivers.
He also said that the casualties have been higher this year.
Speaking to reporters at Jaipur airport during an official visit, Governor Kataria remarked, "A flood-like situation more or less persists in Assam every year... People are always prepared for this situation because the region is always prone to floods owing to the Brahmaputra River and other smaller rivers."
"This time, there have been more casualties and more areas affected... People cooperate with the authorities and support the efforts of the administration in dealing with such situations," he added.
This year, the floods have resulted in more casualties and widespread damage than usual. As of July 8, officials have reported 72 deaths and the displacement of lakhs of people, along with extensive damage to roads and infrastructure.
In Kaziranga National Park, the floods have led to the deaths of 137 wild animals, including six rhinos, according to officials on Monday. However, the park authorities have successfully rescued 99 animals, including two rhino calves and two elephant calves. Of the 233 forest camps in the park, 70 have been submerged.
The floods have affected over 2.77 lakhs people across 28 districts, including Goalpara, Nagaon, Nalbari, Kamrup, Morigaon, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, South Salmara, Dhubri, Jorhat, Charaideo, Hojai, Karimganj, Sivasagar, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Dhemaji, Hailakandi, Golaghat, Darrang, Biswanath, Cachar, Kamrup (M), Tinsukia, Karbi Anglong, Chirang, Karbi Anglong West, and Majuli.
Rescue operations are actively being conducted by teams from the NDRF, SDRF, Fire & Emergency Services, local administration, Indian Army, and paramilitary forces.
The severe flood situation over the past month has led to loss of life, significant infrastructure damage, road closures, crop destruction, and livestock loss, leaving hundreds of people homeless and unsettled.