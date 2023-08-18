Assam: GST Raid In Gutka Business Establishment Amidst Tax Evasion Crackdown

A Goods and Services Tax (GST) raid was conducted on a business establishment and a godown owned by gutka businessman Bishnu Bhadra at Barpeta Road in Assam.
This action follows a series of tax evasion cases involving the alleged Gutka Mafia figure, Uday Chaurasia, based in Guwahati.
The Special Task Force (STF) sealed Bhadra's business earlier this week.
Today, the STF intensified its investigation, focusing on gathering GST-related information pertaining to the business establishment.
This operation marks a crucial step in the ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities and ensure compliance with tax regulations in the region.
Earlier on August 4, the Special Task Force (STF) Assam police apprehended the alleged ‘Gutkha’ Mafia from Azara under Kamrup District.
According to initial information received, the detainee identified as Uday Chaurasia was allegedly operating the ‘Gutkha’ business in the district and was engaged in extensive tax evasion.
The STF Assam under the aegis of DIG STF Partha Sarathi Mahanta and Kamrup Additional Superintendent of Police Kalyan Pathak launched a massive drive at Azara, of late and seized a huge amount of tax-evaded ‘Gutkha’ items including cosmetics products and other car accessories worth several crores of rupees from at least four coaches of Delhi-bound freight train.