Assam: Guinness World Record Performers to Receive Cash Prize from May 6

The Assam Government has decided to offer cash prizes of Rs 25,000 each to all performers who created two Guinness World Records from May 6 to 8.

Each of the 11,304 bihu dancers and 2,548 drummers who created two Guinness World Records on April 14 by performing at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be offered the cash prize.

The two world records were one with the traditional dance of 11,304 Bihu artistes and the other with the largest drumming performance, which included 2,548 participants.

Official sources said that the state government has planned a three-day programme to award the prizes to the performers.

“Between May 6 and 8, the Bihu performers will be felicitated in their respective districts,” a top government official said.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The cabinet ministers will travel to the districts to award cash prizes to the artists. I will also personally go to at least five districts to felicitate the performers."

He further mentioned, “Assam’s Bihu performance was praised globally this time. I have received many greetings, not only from different corners of the country but also from abroad."

The Chief Minister claimed that the present government has been focusing on portraying state resources on a global stage.

Performers were practicing for this event for a long time with auditions taking place across the state to bring in the best of the best for this mega event.