Assam: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani Granted Bail

Gujarat MLA Jignesh MLA, who was arrested by Assam Police over tweets on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been granted bail by a local court in Assam’s Kokrajhar district.

On Thursday, a team of Assam police arrested Mevani from Gujarat’s Palanpur after a local BJP leader from Kokrajhar filed a complaint against him.

Meanwhile, Mevani said that his arrest is "vendetta politics by the PMO (Prime Minister's Office)".

"It is a conspiracy by the BJP and the RSS. They did this to tarnish my image. They have been doing this systematically. They did it to Rohit Vemula, they did it to Chandrasekhar Azad, now they are targeting me," Mr Mevani told reporters.

Mevani has been charged with criminal conspiracy, offence related to place of worship, outraging religious feelings, and provocation that might lead to breach of peace.

BJP leader Arup Kumar Dey, in his complaint, alleged that Mevani’s tweets are are "likely to incite a section of the masses belonging to a certain community".

He said that Mevani has been "trying to divide people by his posts and always speaks negatively about Prime Minister Modi".

"We are lucky to have Modi ji as our Prime Minister and Mevani is trying to link his name with the recent (incidents of) violence. Is Prime Minister Modi responsible for that? He says Godse is Prime Minister Modi's God, what proof does he have?" he said.

It may be mentioned that Mevani, an Independent MLA from Banaskantha's Vadgam seat, said that he would fight the next elections as a Congress candidate.

