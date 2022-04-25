Assam Police SI Exam Paper Goes Viral on Social Media

The question paper for the written examination for the Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Assam police reportedly went viral on social media platforms on Sunday.

The questions papers were viewed by many exam aspirants through the social media messaging apps.

The SI written exam was conducted on April 24 (Sunday).

It is a matter of grave concern on how the exam papers leaked. So far no official statement has been released by the Assam police department in this regard.

People have however started to question the Assam government and the police department regarding the scam and have also demanded a probe into the matter.

It may be mentioned that in 2020, a similar incident had occurred on the day of the Assam police SI exam. Question paper for the written examination for 597 posts of unarmed sub-inspectors of Assam Police was leaked on September 20.

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) had cancelled the test minutes after it commenced across the state on that day.

