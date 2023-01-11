Assam: Gunotsav 2023 to Begin on January 18

Gunotsav 2023 in Assam will be held from January 18 in three phases.

State education minister Ranoj Pegu said that Gunotsav 2023 will be held in a total of 44,525 schools across the state.

While addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Wednesday, Ranoj Pegu said, “Gunotsav 2023 will be held in three phases starting January 18. The second phase will begin on February 1 and the third phase on February 15. The Gunotsav will cover a total of 88,525 schools with as many as 42,76,881 students.”

The first phase of Gunotsav will be held in Barpeta, Karimganj, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nagaon, Sivasagar, South Salmara-Mancachar and Udalguri districts.

The second phase of Gunotsav will be held in Baksa, Chirang, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Golaghat, Hojai, Hailakandi, Jorhat, Kamrup (M), Sonitpur, Tinsukia and West Karbi Anglong districts.

Finally, the third phase of Gunotsav will be held in Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Cachar, Nalbari and Morigaon districts.

Gunotsav, is an initiative of the Assam Government that focuses mainly on assessment of learning outcomes of children for identifying learning gaps and subsequently designing remedial measures for improvement.

In Gunotsav 2022, out of 45,735 schools, around 4,826 schools secured A+ grade and 17,045 schools secured A grade. On the other hand, 13,208 schools received B grade, 4,667 received C grade and 2,132 got D grade.