Youth Killed In Gang Attack In Assam's Kokrajhar

A youth was brutally trashed and killed by a gang of miscreants in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Tuesday night.

The incident was reported from Besimari village.

According to information, the victim youth, identified as Mantoj Ali, was called upon at a spot via telephone and was thrashed by a group of 4-5 men, resulting in him sustaining grievous injuries.

Following the incident, local police reached the scene and discovered the youth in a pool of blood. He however succumbed to his injuries while on the way to the hospital.

Four persons were arrested in connection to the incident. The reason behind the attack is yet to be established.

Further questioning is underway.