Amit Shah Introduces Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill in RS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The bill has been taken up for consideration and passing.

The Bill seeks to amend the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 in order to unify the three municipal corporations of Delhi. At present, the three corporations in Delhi, North, South and East have a total of 272 seats.

While North and South corporations have 104 wards each, the East Corporation has 64 wards.

It envisages bringing about greater transparency, improved governance and more efficient delivery of civic service for the people of Delhi.

The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha on March 30.

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had opposed the introduction of the Bill in the Lower House.

While introducing the bill, Amit Shah said, "The three municipal corporations in Delhi are not functioning properly due to the step-motherly behaviour of the AAP party.”

