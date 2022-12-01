Matri Pitri Vandana Scheme: Assam Govt Announces Special Casual Leave Dates

The Government of Assam announced Special Casual Leave under Matri Pitri Vandana Scheme for the state government employees.

The casual leave will be granted on February 9 and 10 which could be utilized along February 11 (second Saturday) and February 12 (Sunday).

The employees can apply for the leave through the portal https://matripitrivandana.assam.gov.in.

The notice read, “In the interest of public service, the Governor of Assam is pleased to allow the State Government employees to avail Special Casual Leave under Matri Pitri Vandana Scheme on 9th and 10th February, 2023. These leave can be utilized along with 11th February, 2023 (2nd Saturday) and 12th February, 2023 (Sunday) for Matri Pitri Vandana.”