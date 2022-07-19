Assam: Hailakandi DTO Placed Under Suspension

Hailakandi District Transport Officer, Apu Mazumdar has been placed under suspension for gross negligence of duties.

In an order, Secretary, Transport department, Adil Khan has placed DTO, Apu Mazumdar, who left the district headquarters without prior permission from competent authority on June 15, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect under Rule 6(1) (a) of Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964, pending drawal of departmental proceedings against him.

The then Deputy Commissioner of Hailakandi, Rohan Kumar Jha reported to the Transport authorities that DTO, Mazumdar left the headquarters for Gurugram, Haryana without prior permission from the district authorities.

Meanwhile, Khan has asked the district authorities to appoint an officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner to run the district transport office.