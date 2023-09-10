Assam: Hailakandi Police Bust Burmese Supari Smuggling Operation

In an operation, the Hailakandi police in Assam conducted a successful raid targeting the illegal trade of Burmese supari on Saturday night.
The authorities intercepted a suspicious truck, which turned out to be carrying 39 sacks of this contraband substance.
The police, in a high-speed chase, managed to seize the superpower truck, preventing the illegal transport of the supari from Mizoram to other states.
The market value of the seized Burmese supari is estimated to be around Rs 8 lakh.
However, it's noteworthy that the truck driver remains at large, and authorities have not made any arrests in connection with the case at this time.
The operation marks a significant step in combating the illicit trade of such substances.
Earlier on September 9, in a concerted effort to combat drug-related crimes, law enforcement agencies conducted a series of successful raids across various locations in Assam, apprehending individuals involved in drug trafficking.
In the first operation, 13 mile in Assam’s Jorabat witnessed an intensive police raid targeting the residence of a notorious drug mafia figure.
The operation resulted in the apprehension of the drug mafia identified as Prem Gogoi and three other alleged traffickers.
In a separate raid in Fekamari, Hatsingimari, the police uncovered a significant cache of intoxicating tablets.
Two suppliers were arrested during this operation, with one of them being a minor. A total of 13,680 intoxicating tablets were seized, further disrupting the illicit drug trade in the area.