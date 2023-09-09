Police Crack Down on Drug Traffickers in Multiple Raids Across Different Locations In Assam

In a concerted effort to combat drug-related crimes, law enforcement agencies have conducted a series of successful raids across various locations in Assam, apprehending individuals involved in drug trafficking.
In the first operation, 13 mile in Assam’s Jorabat witnessed an intensive police raid targeting the residence of a notorious drug mafia figure on Saturday.
The operation resulted in the apprehension of the drug mafia identified as Prem Gogoi and three other alleged traffickers.
According to sources, the authorities seized a substantial haul of evidence, including a staggering 21 boxes filled with drugs.
Additionally, a luxury vehicle, Rs 1.16 lakh in cash, and six mobile phones were confiscated during the operation. It is estimated that the market value of the seized drugs amounts to a staggering Rs 1 crore. The apprehended individuals had reportedly traveled from Silapathar in Dhemaji with the intent to supply drugs.
In a separate raid in Fekamari, Hatsingimari, the police uncovered a significant cache of intoxicating tablets.
Two suppliers were arrested during this operation, with one of them being a minor. A total of 13,680 intoxicating tablets were seized, further disrupting the illicit drug trade in the area.
Furthermore, in Guwahati’s Basistha, law enforcement authorities apprehended a drug supplier, who hails from Arunachal’s Bomdila. During the apprehension, a mobile phone containing 12.26 grams of heroin was confiscated from the smuggler.
The successful raids and apprehensions serve as a strong message that illegal drug activities will not be tolerated, and those involved will face the full force of the law.