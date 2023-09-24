Assam: Hailakandi Police Seize 36 Sacks of Burmese Supari

The Hailakandi police's determined campaign against Burmese supari smuggling continues, with another successful operation yielding significant results.
During a raid by the Serispur police station in Assam, two trucks carrying a total of 36 sacks of Burmese supari were seized.
Upon receiving information about the illicit trade, the Officer-in-Charge of the Serispur police chowki swiftly acted, intercepting the two trucks loaded with supari in Ujankupa under the Serispur police station's jurisdiction. The two trucks involved bear registration numbers AS-24-AC-3818 and AS-11-DC-9104.
However, it was reported that the drivers of these two trucks managed to flee the scene, leaving the trucks behind. The seized Burmese supari is estimated to have a market value of approximately Rs 8 lakh.
This operation reflects the ongoing efforts of Hailakandi Police to curb the illegal trade in Burmese supari, sending a strong message against smuggling activities in the region.