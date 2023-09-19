Assam: Hailakandi Police Seize 180 Sacks of Burmese Supari Worth Rs 50 Lakh

In a successful operation, Hailakandi police in Assam carried out a raid against Burmese Supari, resulting in the confiscation of 180 sacks of the product.
The seizure occurred as the supari was en route from Silchar to Kalain. During the operation, a truck driver named Habibur Laskar was apprehended.
The seized supari has an estimated market value of approximately Rs 50 lakh.
Police authorities are conducting further interrogations in connection with this incident, emphasizing their commitment to combat illegal activities in the region.
Earlier on September 10, the Hailakandi police conducted a successful raid targeting the illegal trade of Burmese supari.
The authorities intercepted a suspicious truck, which turned out to be carrying 39 sacks of this contraband substance.
The police, in a high-speed chase, managed to seize the superpower truck, preventing the illegal transport of the supari from Mizoram to other states.
The market value of the seized Burmese supari is estimated to be around Rs 8 lakh.