Assam: Hailakandi Police Seize Huge Cache of Cash & Bank Documents, One Detained

In a significant operation against illicit activities, the Hailakandi police seized a substantial amount of cash totaling over Rs 5 lakhs and detained one Loan Shark.
The crackdown, conducted with precision, targeted the residence of Tapan Nath situated in the Sarbanandapur locality, falling under the jurisdiction of the Lala Bazar police chowki in Hailakandi district.
The operation executed by the Lala police uncovered the amassed wealth and associated banking paraphernalia. The recovered sum, amounting to over five lakh rupees, was found alongside numerous ATMs and bank passbooks bearing the names of various individuals and financial institutions.
Despite the substantial seizure, Tapan Nath, purportedly the possessor of the confiscated assets was unable to furnish legitimate documentation to substantiate the origin and ownership of the amassed funds.
Further investigations into the matter are underway.