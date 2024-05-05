Cachar Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 9 Cr, Two Arrested in Separate Ops

Additionally, law enforcement confiscated a Bolero car bearing registration number AS 24 D/4620 and a motorcycle bearing registration number AS 11X/8210, believed to be involved in the transportation of the illegal substances.

According to authorities, the estimated market value of the seized narcotics is approximately Rs 9.5 crores. Investigations revealed that the contraband was illegally transported from Mizoram's Champai, and Manipur's Churachandpur district.