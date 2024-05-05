Cachar Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 9 Cr, Two Arrested in Separate Ops

In a significant crackdown on the illicit transportation of narcotics, Cachar Police conducted two separate special operations on Sunday, targeting Dholai and Polarband areas of Lakhipur.
The operations resulted in the apprehension of two individuals and the seizure of a substantial quantity of suspected heroin.
The apprehended persons have been identified as Rajibul Islam Laskar from Jamalpur, and Samim Hussain Laskar from Natun Dayapur.
Reportedly, the police recovered 129 soap cases containing a substance suspected to be heroin, weighing approximately 1.800 kilograms, from their possession.
Additionally, law enforcement confiscated a Bolero car bearing registration number AS 24 D/4620 and a motorcycle bearing registration number AS 11X/8210, believed to be involved in the transportation of the illegal substances.
According to authorities, the estimated market value of the seized narcotics is approximately Rs 9.5 crores. Investigations revealed that the contraband was illegally transported from Mizoram's Champai, and Manipur's Churachandpur district.
The successful operation underscores the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat drug trafficking in the region. Further investigations are underway to dismantle the network and bring all involved individuals to justice.